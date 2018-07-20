× Registered sex offender arrested again for indecent exposure

OKLAHOMA CITY – A registered sex offender is behind bars after being accused of masturbating in public.

On Thursday, police were called to City Hall in downtown Oklahoma City after a witness called 911 to report a man masturbating in public.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man, identified as 60-year-old Christopher Daringer, who matched the description of the alleged suspect.

According to the arrest affidavit, the witness was walking near City Hall when she spotted Daringer fondling himself while lying on the sidewalk.

Daringer was arrested on one complaint of indecent exposure.

Authorities say Daringer is a registered sex offender, who was just arrested in 2015 for a similar indecent exposure incident.

Prior to that case, officials say Daringer was convicted in 1997, 2001, 2003 and 2008 for indecent exposure.