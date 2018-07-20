× Report: Thunder Make Another Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder have apparently made their second trade in as many days.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Friday the Thunder have traded center Dakari Johnson to the Orlando Magic for guard Rodney Purvis.

Purvis played 16 games for the Magic last year, averaging 6 points a game.

Purvis played his college basketball at both North Carolina State and Connecticut, and Purvis’ mother adopted Tyrek Coger, the former Oklahoma State basketball player who died after a workout in the summer of 2016.

Johnson played in 31 games last season for OKC after being drafted by the Thunder in 2015.

He spent his first two years in the organization playing for the OKC Blue developmental league team.