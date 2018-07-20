Sizzling temperatures are taking a toll on Oklahomans, power grid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was late getting here but the serious summer heat came in full force on Thursday.

With temperatures well over the century mark, the high heat has arrived.

"So far this summer, we haven't been all that hot, haven't made it to 100 until today; 105 today, hottest temperature since 2012. That was six years ago, that's a special situation," said News 4 Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan.

That heat is taking its toll on Oklahomans.

According to EMSA officials, they responded to at least eight heat related calls on Thursday, including one from a 9-year-old boy.

Most patients are treated on site and released, but there was one patient that was critical and transported to an area hospital.

But the heat is not just tough on the body, it's tough on the grid.

"This summer, humidities have been so high into the latter part of July, lower temperatures can't cool off at night. Air conditioners and various things trying to keep things cool all night long, then it jumps to the 90s early in the morning, then up over 100 degrees. That's an extra heavy load on the system," said Morgan.

OG&E is already feeling the effects.

A spokesperson says triple digit heat is high-alert time for the electric company.

"Whenever we have temperatures at this level, it is going to put more demand from our customers on the system. We have to continue to monitor systems and make sure we are balancing the load effectively," said Gayle Maxwell, of OG&E.