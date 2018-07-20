Two dead following shooting in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Two people are dead after a shooting at a cemetery in Ponca City.

Police responded to the scene Friday afternoon near Joe Colby Rd. and 6 Mile Rd.

Officials tell News 4 the victims are a man and woman.

They say the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman also suffered a gunshot wound.

According to the Ponca City News, “the pair were found in an uncharted area of the cemetery.”

The cemetery will remain closed until the investigation is finished.

Police have not released any other details.