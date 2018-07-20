Two Oklahoma teens arrested following alleged murder plot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Two Oklahoma teenagers are being accused of an alleged murder plot to kill family members.
Officials with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office tell News 4 that a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy attempted to murder the girl’s parents.
Investigators say the girl’s mother was shot, and is currently being treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital.
Authorities say both of the teenagers have been taken into custody.
