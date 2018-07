Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said at Big 12 Media Days this week Taylor Cornelius is the Cowboys number one quarterback, for now at least.

Gundy said Cornelius is ahead of the others, including Hawaii transfer Dru Brown, and incoming freshman Spencer Sanders, but implied it won't necessarily stay that way once the season starts in less than six weeks.

The Cowboys are trying to replace the decorated Mason Rudolph, who's now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.