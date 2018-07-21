Oklahoma man nearly drowns after kayak incident in Broken Bow Lake

BROKEN BOW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning in Broken Bow Lake.

It happened Saturday around 2 p.m. at Broken Bow Lake approximately 150 feet east of Eagle Point.

Officials say the man, 40, was kayaking with his dog on the kayak when the kayak overturned, causing the dog to panic and climb on top of the man.

The man’s wife, who was also kayaking, saw what happened and pulled him to shore.

He was flown to the hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.