Tips for staying healthy in the heat
OKLAHOMA CITY – Since June 1, more than 100 people have suffered a heat-related illness.
On July 2, EMSA officials issued the third Heat Alert of the summer.
By Saturday at 3:15 p.m. alone, medics responded to nine heat-related calls.
Officials urge you to stay hydrated and and follow these tips to stay healthy in the heat:
- Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks
- Do not drink alcohol or caffeine
- Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car
- Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity
Warning signs of heat exhaustion:
- Heavy sweating
- Paleness
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fainting
Call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.