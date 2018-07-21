× Tips for staying healthy in the heat

OKLAHOMA CITY – Since June 1, more than 100 people have suffered a heat-related illness.

On July 2, EMSA officials issued the third Heat Alert of the summer.

By Saturday at 3:15 p.m. alone, medics responded to nine heat-related calls.

Officials urge you to stay hydrated and and follow these tips to stay healthy in the heat:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine

Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car

Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity

Warning signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting