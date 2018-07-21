Turner Turnpike to have overnight closures next week

OKLAHOMA – The Turner Turnpike will have overnight closures on Monday, July 23, and Tuesday, July 24.

The July 23 closure will affect the westbound lanes between Kellyville and Tulsa. The July 24 closure will affect the eastbound lanes between Kellyville and Tulsa.

The closures are part of a project to install bridge beams on that section of the turnpike.

Crews will detour westbound traffic from Tulsa to Kellyville on July 23 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and eastbound traffic from Kellyville to Tulsa on July 24 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists should make alternate travel plans during the overnight hours and obey all traffic signs within the construction zone.