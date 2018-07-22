× Authorities investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Bixby.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning.

OSBI said a juvenile suspect was shot by Bixby officers while driving a vehicle in their direction. The suspect was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he died.

No other details have been released at this time.