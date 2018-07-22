Crews battle house fire in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have battled a house fire in the northwest side.
The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of NW 90th Street.
Officials said heavy flames and smoke were visible and a search was conducted but nobody was found inside.
Firefights put out the blaze at about 5:30 p.m., making sure it didn’t spread to other areas. It was contained to one bedroom, which was heavily damaged, meanwhile the smoke damaged the rest of the house.
No other details, including a cause and damage estimates, have been released at this time.
35.467560 -97.516428