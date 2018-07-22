× Crews battle house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have battled a house fire in the northwest side.

The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of NW 90th Street.

Officials said heavy flames and smoke were visible and a search was conducted but nobody was found inside.

Firefights put out the blaze at about 5:30 p.m., making sure it didn’t spread to other areas. It was contained to one bedroom, which was heavily damaged, meanwhile the smoke damaged the rest of the house.

TAC 2: Crews report fire is out in 700 block NW. 90th. Checking for extension now (making sure fire did not spread to other areas). -BF 5:33 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 22, 2018

No other details, including a cause and damage estimates, have been released at this time.