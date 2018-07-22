× Man jailed following homicide in Kay County

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – A man has been booked into the Kay County jail for first-degree murder following a homicide in Newkirk.

Authorities said they were called around 3 p.m. Saturday in reference to a woman who had been assaulted and not responsive on West 11th Street.

Investigators said it was determined the woman died as a result of foul play however the exact cause of death is undetermined at this time.

Brock Ryan Wilkins was arrested at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning in connection to the homocide.

No other details have been released due to the ongoing investigation, according to officials.