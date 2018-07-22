New details released after elderly couple found dead in Kay County cemetery

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – New details have been released after an elderly couple was found dead at a cemetery in Kay County.

The couple has now been identified as George Allen Smith, 82, and Kay Suzan Smith, 80.

Officials said they found the bodies with gunshot wounds around 2:40 p.m. Friday at the Resthaven Cemetery. His wound appeared self-inflicted while it was undetermined if hers was.

The Smith family later released a statement, saying health was a factor and the two will be missed:

"It is with great sadness yet understanding and acceptance that we acknowledge the death of our parents, George and KaySue. They were always of the mindset that they wanted to leave this world under their own terms and with each other. Recent health events were the catalyst for the taking of their own lives and each did so mindfully and willfully. They were not only wonderful parents but were true friends to many many people. We will miss their love, support, humor and quirkiness."