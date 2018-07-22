Police: One injured in OKC stabbing, suspect at large

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that injured one man in Oklahoma City early Sunday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, officials responded to a reported stabbing at the Tammaron Village Apartments, near N. Rockwell Avenue and Hefner Road, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

At the scene, officials found a single victim, who had been stabbed after a family fight escalated to violence. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to fully recover, according to police.

The suspect in this incident is still outstanding, and police have not yet released a description at this time.

This is a developing story