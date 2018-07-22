Pro-cannabis advocates rally at Oklahoma State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Pro-cannabis advocates plan to rally Sunday at the Oklahoma State Capitol over medical marijuana emergency rules.

John Frasure, a volunteer coordinator with the grass-roots group Green the Vote, said he and others began planning the rally on Tuesday.

"We’re tired of all of the legislation that’s coming out, all of the back door meetings and everything," Frasure told News 4. "The health department does need to know they need to straighten us out."

The rally comes amid frustration over emergency rules on medical marijuana approved by the Oklahoma State Board of Health, Frasure said. On July 10, board members approved the rules with amendments which included banning the sale of smokeable marijuana products and certain edibles and requiring pharmacists to be on site of dispensaries.

Frasure said he expected about 100 people to show up on Sunday.

"That’s the thing about Green the Vote, is it’s a people’s movement. Everybody is involved in this movement, and we decided we got sick of hearing all of the legislation that was coming out," he said. "We're having rallies all over the state. They had one in Bethany. They’re having them in Sapulpa, all kinds of towns."

The Oklahoma State Department of Health did not comment on Sunday's planned rally, but a spokesperson said the agency is tasked with setting up the framework for a medical marijuana program as specified in State Question 788.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Mike Hunter announced the board acted outside of its authority when it approved the rules. Tim Starkey, president of the board of health, has since announced they will announce a special meeting over the changes as soon as possible.

The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday.