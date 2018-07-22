Red Dirt Football holds state’s largest football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAGUE, Okla. - Hundreds of kids sweated it out in the summer heat at the largest football camp in Oklahoma.

Red Dirt Football sponsored the free collision camp at Prague High School.

Coaches said they want to teacher players how to succeed not just at the sport but in life, as well.

From tackling to running plays to chasing down a player to good old fashioned team work, the kids learned valuable lessons about football and so much more.

“Yes, we play football, too. But, our message is community. Our message is how to be respectful, how to be competitors, how to be good neighbors,” said the president of Red Dirt Football, John Elerick.

More than 300 kids showed up from 14 different towns.

Coaches said it’s important to get the different communities together.

“Getting them all out here to see they’re all out there for the same reason. Yeah, they want to win when we go back home and we’re playing on our own teams. But, we’re out here to all get better,” said Prague High School football coach John Graham.

“Whenever they’re playing in the season, they’re against each other. This time, you get to see them working together, having fun, joking around and getting to know each other - and that’s what it’s all about,” said Travis Prodaznik with the Prague Youth Football Association.

Hundreds of boys and even some girls worked hard in the summer heat.

Lauren Stell said she just kept asking her mom to play football and her favorite part of the camp is very physical.

“Mostly tackling,” said Stell, who was named one of the MVP’s of the camp.

Dozens of volunteer coaches helped make the camp happen, teaching the youngsters the finer points of football and sportsmanship. They hope it will serve the kids well whether they continue playing the sport or not.

Red Dirt Football partnered with Quarterback Impact Football Academy for the camp.