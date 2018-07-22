Tulsa police search for suspect following deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa said they have no suspects in a deadly overnight shooting.
Television station KJRH reports the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall on the city’s north side.
Investigators said a male victim argued with a woman and, then, followed the woman to a nearby nightclub when an unknown assailant shot the victim multiple times.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene about 2:45 a.m. His name has not been released.
Police said witnesses in the area are not cooperating in their investigation and they have no information on a suspect.
36.153982 -95.992775