× Tulsa police search for suspect following deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa said they have no suspects in a deadly overnight shooting.

Television station KJRH reports the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall on the city’s north side.

Investigators said a male victim argued with a woman and, then, followed the woman to a nearby nightclub when an unknown assailant shot the victim multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene about 2:45 a.m. His name has not been released.

Police said witnesses in the area are not cooperating in their investigation and they have no information on a suspect.