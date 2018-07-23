17-year-old arrested after allegedly driving over two victims in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 17-year-old has been taken into custody after she allegedly drove over two girls following an argument in an Oklahoma City field.

On July 21, officers were called to a field near S.W. 10th St. and McKinley Ave. following an alleged assault.

According to a police report, investigators say a group of people were at a party in the field when two young women were confronted by a man and a woman in a red SUV.

While the two victims and the suspects yelled at each other, witnesses reported that the 17-year-old driver put the car in drive and drove over the victims.

“[Witness] stated that both victims were rolled under the tires of the suspect vehicle,” the report states.

Officers noted that one of the victims suffered a fractured rib, a punctured lung and abrasions to her face, while the other suffered road rash and an orbital fracture.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested a 17-year-old girl on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, maiming by disfigurement and gang related offenses.