Body found at hotel in Kay County

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – A body has been found at a hotel in Kay County.

Officials said they found the body around 6:30 p.m. on Monday next to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Best Way Inn near I-35 in Blackwell. They were originally called on an unwanted person.

According to officials, the victim is a man with apparent head trauma and an investigation is ongoing.

No other details, including his identity, have been released at this time.