The preseason watch list for the Butkus Award was released Monday, with Oklahoma's Caleb Kelly and Oklahoma State's Justin Phillips both on the list of 51 players.

Kelly is a junior who was honorable mention All-Big 12 last season, while Phillips is a senior who won the Leslie O'Neal as OSU's outstanding defensive player.

Both players will be leaders on their respective defenses, and both hope that side of the ball is improved over a year ago.