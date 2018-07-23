× Fresh Cantaloupe Cucumber Salad recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY-Looking for an interesting and different way to use fresh cantaloupe? This salad has a fresh, zippy taste and combines the usual with the unexpected. It’s delicious!

• ½ cup olive oil

• ¼ cup white wine or 1/4 cup white wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon dried tarragon

• 1 teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

• ½ large cantaloupe, rind and seeds removed, flesh cut into 1-inch pieces

• 1 large cucumber, peeled and sliced

• 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

• ½ cup unsalted, roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

• ¼ cup chopped cilantro or Italian parsley

• ¼ cup chopped mint

Combine wine, olive oil, tarragon, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Whisk thoroughly. Add cantaloupe, cucumber, and jalapeño. Toss to coat; allow to rest, uncovered for 15 minutes. Just before serving, toss in fresh cilantro, mint and pumpkin seeds. Serve moderately chilled or at room temperature.