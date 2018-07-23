Gov. Fallin adds state question to November ballot concerning where optometrists can practice

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Mary Fallin has signed a proclamation placing a new state question on the November ballot.

This question involves allowing eye care facilities inside large retail stores.

On Monday, the governor signed State Question 793, placing it on the November 6 general election ballot.

According to a press release, supporters of the state question collected enough signatures to qualify to be placed on the ballot and all other state law requirements have been met.

If approved by majority of voters in November, SQ 793 would amend the state constitution to allow optometrists and opticians to practice in retailers and allow the legislature to regulate them. Currently, Oklahoma law prohibits getting eyes examined and filling eyeglasses prescription within the same store.

Fallin has until August 27 to sign state questions and place them on the ballot.