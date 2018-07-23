“He’s basically like my life alert,” Man searching for missing service, support dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. -- A man says he will not stop searching for his missing dogs, one of which is a service dog.

Bobbie Atteberry is in the process of moving to Denver, but he is currently staying in Del City with friends and his dogs Ziggy and Marley.

Atteberry said he left the house for about five hours Friday and when he came back, they were gone. The dogs were last seen in the backyard.

"That’s the first thing I do, I don’t even walk in the front door. I walk to the back gate. I love on my boy and everything, and they weren’t there," Atteberry said. "So I walk the entire backyard, like there’s no holes. There’s no way they could have gotten out besides the gate."

Atteberry says he's had Ziggy, a Coonhound, since 2014. He described him as his "life alert."

"I’m epileptic. People kind of laugh until they realize what epileptic means, you know? Seizures and stuff. If I fall, and I’m on my stomach he’ll do, like, everything to flip me over on my back. Coonhounds are really loud. You can hear him from houses down. It sounds like a bear's eating him, you know? Until somebody comes to the door," he said. "He has saved my life three times."

Marley, a Louisiana Catahouse Leopard mix, is an emotional support dog. She will be trained to be a service dog once she's a year old, according to Atteberry.

Since Friday, he said he's posted posters around the Del City and Oklahoma City metro area.

"I’ve walked collectively for like, 19 hours, in the past two days," he said. "I’ve knocked door to door. I’ve knocked pretty much 90 percent of the houses in the neighborhood we’re staying at. I’ve knocked everyday."

Atteberry is asking anyone who has seen the dogs to contact him at (580) 380-9444 or ziggy.clay2015@gmail.com.