Hole on metro bike path has cyclists concerned for safety

OKLAHOMA CITY - Cyclists are worried about a huge hole in the path at the West River Trail just south of Lake Overholser.

“If you are meeting somebody, it's definitely a hazard, but I ride this trail a couple times a week and I know to try to work around it," said Oklahoma City cyclist Chuck.

News 4 first learned about the hole from social media - a post made Monday morning, but the pictures were taken back in April. Now, the hole is deeper and bigger.

“I've been riding this for about two years now, and it's just been steadily getting worse and worse every time I go by it," said cyclist Jay from Yukon.

“If you are not paying attention, then you could probably crash into that sink hole and it's probably a broken bone or a sprain,” said Nic, a cyclist from Oklahoma City.

The post claims they contacted the city and have been told it will be fixed soon, but it hasn’t. So, News 4 called and talked to Shannon Cox.

Cox told us the hole was caused by a busted drain pipe underneath the trail that feeds water into the creek below. She said, originally, there was some confusion about whose responsibility it was since the West River Trail area is a MAPS 3 project.

Cox issued this statement, saying:

“The City is aware of the erosion at the West River Trail Head. Upon investigation, damage was found to be larger than City crews could accommodate. Engineering staff is working to contract an engineer to assist with the repairs. Barricades will maintain until repairs are complete.”

No word exactly when work will begin or be completed.