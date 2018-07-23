× Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Lyft driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a Lyft driver while on the way to a hotel.

On July 22, officers were called to America’s Best Value Inn along the I-35 Service Rd. following an allegedly sexual battery complaint.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman crying profusely and shaking.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told officers that she is a Lyft driver and went to pick up a customer at a restaurant in downtown Oklahoma City.

After picking him up, the victim realized her passenger was extremely intoxicated.

While on the way to the man’s hotel, the victim told police that he began to touch her breast and even exposed her chest as she was driving.

Once they arrived in the parking lot of the hotel, authorities allege that 49-year-old James McGuire told the victim that he “had a pocket full of money if she wanted to come into his room.”

The victim told McGuire to get out of her car, which is when McGuire allegedly pulled her hair and begged her to come up to his room.

McGuire was arrested on complaints of assault and battery, and sexual battery.