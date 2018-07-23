Meeker family accused of child abuse appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Okla. - Late Monday afternoon, an Oklahoma family walked out of a court with nothing to say - but facing multiple felony charges.

The Jones Family was handcuffed and hauled before a judge. The father, stepmother and stepbrothers are all accused of neglect of a 15-year-old boy.

The teen was forced to live in a barn. He ate twigs and grass to survive and weighed just under 80 pounds.

Doctors told investigators the boy probably would have died in a week.

Investigators accused Jimmy Jones, Sr. of not only child neglect but child abuse.

The teen told police his father shot him with birdshot in the leg and didn't take him to the doctor. Jimmy allegedly treated his son's maggot-infested head wound by filling it with superglue.

Jimmy's wife, Amy Jones, is accused of enabling the abuse and neglect - her sons, Tyler Adkins and Jonathan Plank, also charged with felony child neglect.

In an email, First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter said:

"I want to stress that each of these are very serious charges under Oklahoma law, and the most serious charges we could present based on the facts, each carrying a maximum of life in prison and each classified as 85% crimes."

Three of the four family members saw their bonds reduced on Monday. Adkins was there, but his attorney wasn't so he is due back on a later date.

The prosecution told the court they weren't prepared for a bond hearing Monday, thinking the proceeding was to only focus on the charges.

Jimmy, Amy and Plank left the court room with nothing to say to our cameras. They are due back in court at 1:30 p.m. August 6.