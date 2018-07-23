Oklahoma authorities frustrated following hoax call

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Choctaw County spent hours trying to find a woman in distress before realizing that it was all part of a hoax.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, officials with the Sawyer Police Department say they received a call from a woman who said she was attacked and bleeding at the Kiamichi Park near Hugo Lake.

According to KXII, the woman told dispatchers that she was lost and needed help.

At that point, several law enforcement agencies teamed up to search the area.

After searching for about three hours, officers say they realized that what the woman was saying was not matching up with the scene.

KXII reports that it was all part of an elaborate hoax that spanned several states.