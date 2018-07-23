Oklahoma-based aerospace manufacturing company files for bankruptcy

TULSA, Okla. – An aerospace company with a large presence in the Sooner State has filed for bankruptcy.

NORDAM Group Inc. announced on Sunday that it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following a dispute with Pratt & Whitney Canada.

“This court filing is not what we wanted to do, but it is what we had to do. It is the best path forward for our company because it allows our business to operate without interruption,” said NORDAM CEO Meredith Madden.

Officials say the company will continue its operations to fulfill customer commitments, according to FOX 23.

The company employs around 2,500 people across the globe, including many in the Tulsa area.

“We are confident in our company and its future. We will emerge from the Chapter 11 process successfully, as an even stronger company,” Madden said.