Oklahoma City company hosting fan drive for ‘Fans 4 Oklahomans’ program

OKLAHOMA CITY – While we’re getting a little break from the scorching heat, a local organization is still working to keep Oklahomans cool.

Steelyard OKC announced that it is hosting a fan drive at its Bricktown location through Friday, August 17.

Individuals are being encouraged to drop off a new, unopened box fan to support the annual ‘Fans 4 Oklahomans’ program benefiting the Salvation Army Central Oklahoma.

“We are delighted to partner with The Salvation Army for this very important fan drive,” said Gary Brooks, Cornerstone Development and Owner of Steelyard. “With this unbearable heat, a fan can dramatically improve the quality of life for our Oklahoma City neighbors. Please consider bringing in a fan or contributing to this important effort.”

The Salvation Army has received approximately 1,000 fans to help individuals so far this season.

“We are extremely grateful to those who have donated fans, as well as contributed monies to help meet this most critical need during the hot Oklahoma summer months,” said Dee Watts, director of social services. “The need is still very much present for many of our elderly population. This final push to raise more fans here in Central Oklahoma is a blessing to so many.”

The Salvation Army Social Services Office is currently providing fans to needy and qualified senior citizens, families with infants and the disabled with chronic illnesses.

To receive a fan, applicants must provide a photo ID, proof of residency and must reside in Oklahoma County.

For more information, call (405) 246-1100.