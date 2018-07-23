Oklahoma man shocked to find 9 puppies abandoned in dumpster

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was shocked by what he discovered while at his job last week.

“I kept hearing weird noises as if it was a dead bird or hurt bird, or it could have been a duck. I didn’t know at all it could have been some puppies,” Terrell Brown told KSWO.

During the scorching temperatures, Brown was working at Storage ‘R’ Us in Lawton when he went to take out the trash.

“I kept looking around the dumpster. I didn’t see anything, and something told me to stick my head in the dumpster,” said Brown. “Basically, they were just scattered around like some trash inside the dumpster.”

Immediately, Brown pulled nine puppies from the dumpster. He says he is thankful that he found them before the heat of the day set in, but is shocked that someone would be so cruel as to throw away innocent puppies.

“People need to understand what they are doing basically in that situation or that scenario is not right,” he said. “So many different options we have from social media, other people we can actually call or a friend just to get extra help or to see who actually wants to take care of the puppies instead of throwing them away like some trash.”

The puppies are now being cared for by Lawton’s Humane Society. They are all healthy and will be up for adoption in the next few weeks.