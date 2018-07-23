Oklahoma woman identified as murder victim in Newkirk

NEWKIRK, Okla. – Authorities have identified an Oklahoma woman as the victim of a homicide in Newkirk.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, dispatchers in Kay County received a 911 call about a woman who had been assaulted and was not responsive.

Investigators say they found the body of 53-year-old Michele Gentry.

Although her exact cause of death has not been released, officials say she died as a result of foul play.

The next morning, officers arrested Brock Ryan Wilkins on a first-degree murder complaint related to Gentry’s death.