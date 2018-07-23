× Police: Alleged thief broke in to metro home through dog door

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police are searching for a man who broke into several homes, and attempted to break into another early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. near Reno and Westminster.

“When I walked outside in the morning, I went to go check the mail and saw that my mailbox was gone and there was a bunch of pillows in the front yard and rocks,” Jason Dillon said.

When Dillon checked his surveillance cameras, he discovered a man throwing things off of his front porch.

“I think he was looking for a key. There was a doormat thrown out and I noticed that my lights were broken,” Dillon said.

The suspect didn’t stop there. He also broke the front door handle, which is only a few feet away from his young son’s bedroom.

He wasn’t able to get inside, but he did get away with Dillon’s mailbox.

Then, he moved to a home down the road, crawled in through the dog door, and got away with a flat screen television.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you recognize the suspect, call Midwest City police.