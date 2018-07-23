× Salvation Army preparing for Christmas with start of Angel Tree program

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although Christmas is several months away, a local organization is already preparing for the big holiday.

The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma will begin scheduling appointments on Thursday, August 1 for the 2018 Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree program helps families with children up to the age of 12, and senior citizens who are 62-years-old or older by providing assistance at Christmas.

Last year, over 2,000 people received gifts through the program.

In order to receive help this Christmas, individuals must bring a photo ID to collect an appointment letter and proof of residency.

Residents who live in Oklahoma County or reside in the following zip codes in Cleveland County may come to the social services office to receive an appointment letter:

73159

73165

73170.

Appointment letters will be available at the following times after August 1:

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mondays through Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The deadline to receive an appointment letter is Friday, Aug. 31 at noon.

For more information, call (405) 246-1100.