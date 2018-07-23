“She was very kindhearted,” Bond set for man accused in Kay County murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWKIRK, Okla. – Friends of a woman killed in her Kay County home are speaking out and looking for answers.

Michelle Gentry, 53, was found by relatives in her home.

“She did sustain traumatic injuries; the extent of them are not being released at this point,” said OSBI spokesperson Jordan Solorzano.

Gentry died from her injuries. On Sunday, authorities arrested 36-year-old Brock Ryan Wilkins for the murder.

Gentry’s friend and neighbor, Caleb Weaver, said her kindness and generosity were offered to everyone.

“She was very kindhearted; she would help out anybody and everybody that asked her for help,” Weaver said. “She would never turn anybody away, and that really inspired me.”

Weaver said he was crushed to learn what happened to her Saturday evening.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Weaver said.

He told News 4 he knew Wilkins and Gentry to be friends.

“Brock’s been helping her with her yard and stuff,” Weaver said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Now, those close to her are trying to understand why it happened. OSBI is investigating with the help of the Kay County Sheriff’s Office and Newkirk police.

Wilkins is in jail on a $1 million bond.