Thunder Trading Again, Get Player from Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder made another trade on Monday, sending newly acquired Rodney Purvis to the Boston Celtics, and getting forward Abdel Nader and cash.

Nader has played just one season in the NBA, getting into 48 games last year for the Celtics and averaging 3 points a game.

Nader was the 2016-17 NBA Developmental League Rookie of the Year the Celtics’ team the Maine Red Claws, averaging over 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists a game.

Nader is 6-7 and played college basketball at Northern Illinois and Iowa State, where he played his final two seasons.

He’s from Egypt and is 24 years old.

Purvis was just acquired Friday in a trade with the Orlando Magic, who got Dakari Johnson from OKC.