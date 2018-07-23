Tulsa Zoo welcomes giraffe calf

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Zoo has welcomed a giraffe calf over the weekend.

The calf was born at 4:43 p.m. Sunday to mom Lexi and dad Hekaya but has not been named just yet.

Zoo officials said Lexi and the baby giraffe are both doing well and bonding.

“The calf was active immediately and, within two hours, stood and began nursing, all of which are excellent signs in such a short time period,” said Zoological Curator-Mammals Jordan Piha.

Hekaya and herd mate Pili, a 9-year-old female, will be able to examine the baby from the main yard. The temporary separation allows time for the calf to grow and learn to maneuver a smaller space before moving to the larger habitat with the adults, Piha said.