Woman finds 2 black widow spiders in bag of grapes

OMAHA, Neb. — A woman has found two black widow spiders in a bag of grapes she bought at a Nebraska grocery store.

KETV reported the woman has since taken the spiders to a nature center for safekeeping.

An employee at the nature center said it isn’t the first time it’s happened.

"Statistics (sic), there are 700 to 800 people in America that find black widows in their grapes every year," said Molly Mullen, a spokesperson for the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center.

Black widows are considered the most venomous spider in North America. Their venom is reported to be many times stronger than a rattlesnake, but they only bite humans when disturbed.

The grocery store that sold the grapes said it has implemented several procedures to help control spiders and ensure they do not make it into distribution channels