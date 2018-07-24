23 people arrested in connection with Oklahoma cockfighting ring

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma humane society is caring for dozens of chickens after officials discovered a cockfighting ring in Kiowa County.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested 23 people connected to the ring. The suspects were all from Oklahoma, Texas and Mexico.

In all, officials found 56 chickens, but 16 of those were dead.

The Humane Society of Tulsa was asked to help rescue the chickens, who are currently being held as evidence.

On Tuesday, veterinarians and investigators with the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture will check the animals’ conditions and look at them for any diseases.

At this point, it is unclear what will happen to the chickens. Officials say it is based on the judge’s decision and the condition of the animals.

The humane society is asking for supply and monetary donations to help care for the chickens.