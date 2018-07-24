America the Beautiful: Group lists the ‘Prettiest Town in Every U.S. State’

DAVIS, Okla. – The United States of America has some pretty breathtaking sights across the country.

Whether it is a beautiful forest, or a peaceful beach, each state has something to see.

Recently, Architectural Digest released its list of the ‘Prettiest Town in Every U.S. State.’

While you might be able to guess that some of the places listed would be known for their beauty, others might come as a surprise.

Residents are likely familiar with places like Eureka Springs, Breckenridge and Big Sky, but what about Carmel-by-the-Sea, California?

In the Sooner State, the site listed Davis as the prettiest town in Oklahoma.

“Home to one of the state’s tallest waterfalls, in Turner Falls Park, this town in south central Oklahoma is flush with wildflowers during the warmer months,” the site said.

