Ball and dice gaming expected soon in Oklahoma casinos

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association is holding its annual convention and trade show at the Cox Convention Center this week.

One of the hot topics is ball and dice games coming to our state.

Federal officials have to approve the new tribal compacts with the state that include these new games before they can make their way into our casinos.

Tribal officials say that could happen as soon as October.

They are also talking about the possibility of sports gaming in our state.

A recent SCOTUS decision cleared the way for states to implement that, although we don’t yet have a law in our state allowing that.