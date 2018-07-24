× Body found in Blackwell motel parking lot

BLACKWELL, Okla. – Police discovered a body in the parking lot of the Best Way Inn in Blackwell Monday evening. They were responding to a call about an unwanted person on the premises.

Blackwell police said they were called around 6:15 p.m. and found the man dead next to a vehicle with a head trauma.

The OSBI and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating. The medical examiner’s office was also called in to help determine the cause of death.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.