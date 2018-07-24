Delivering in Style: This Norman, OK Meals on Wheels Volunteer makes good use of his ’31 Model A Ford.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA -- He walks through this door once a week, on Fridays usually.

Nolan Morgan is a retired school administrator whose wife convinced him to continue his years of service to society along another avenue.

"My wife thought I should serve 'young people' my age," he smiles.

Nolan and his wife normally team up organizing and delivering lunches for the Norman Meals on Wheels non-profit.

Norman Meals on Wheels Associate Director Summer McGuire says, "We could not do what we do without our volunteers."

Mrs. Morgan might be out sick, but another crucial member of this team is running smoothly as ever.

This 1931 Ford Model A does steady work.

"I just like old cars," he admits.

Nolan bought this automobile around he same time he started volunteering for Meals on Wheels.

"It's just so much fun to manipulate the gears, the sparks, and to turn the gas tank on."

But he quickly tired of tinkering and babying his machine.

His 10 to 15 mile route seemed perfect since the car wasn't built for highway speeds.

In the past 6 years or so the car has proven ad dependable as the man.

Morgan says, "As a result I just decided I was going to drive the Dickens out of that thing rather than just sit there and look at it."

When you deliver nourishment, and you might be the only human contact for your customers, you tend to make friends thought this kind of volunteering.

A lot of the people on his route look forward to visits from this old friend too.

"One of my clients used to drive a Model A," he says.

Morgan might have to wear a mask in Spring because of his allergies.

He might dress light for those hot summer days.

But he leaves the top down every time.

"I drive around in the winter time and put a coat on," says Nolan.

He says the car just looks better that way.

"I'm well-known in my neighborhood."

Since its beginnings in 1972, the Norman Meals on Wheels program has delivered nearly 2 million meals to their clients.