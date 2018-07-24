× Driver killed in rollover crash along northbound I-35 is identified

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – Officials have identified a woman who was killed in a rollover crash along northbound I-35 on Monday night.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, emergency crews were called to a crash around 7 p.m. on Monday, just south of Stillwater.

Officials say a gray van was traveling southbound, crossed the divider and rolled into the ditch on the opposite side of the interstate.

OSBI agents on site said the female driver died in the crash.

Officials say the driver has been identified as 54-year-old Pennie Shoebridge, from San Antonio, Texas.

The report also states that Shoebridge had an odor of alcohol on her when crews arrived.

The special agent in charge on the scene told News 4 that OSBI is investigating the crash because it may be connected to another investigation they’re conducting.