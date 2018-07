OKLAHOMA CITY- Multiple earthquakes rattled parts of Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.

The USGS reports several quakes striking parts of the Sooner State.

The first was an M2.6 just south of Herman, Oklahoma hitting around 2:43 p.m.

Then there were two within one-minute registering close to Edmond.

Those are recorded as an M2.5 at 4:09 p.m. an M2.8 at 4:10 p.m.

Then a larger M3.4 was reported about 4 miles ENE of Edmond at 5:35 p.m.

