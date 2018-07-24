× Firefighters battle house fire twice in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were called back to a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City after the blaze rekindled on Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma City fire crews were originally called to a house fire near S.E. 15th and Central around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say they thought the home was abandoned, but they found power lines illegally hooked up to the business next door.

Crews were able to knock out the blaze quickly.

Several hours later, they were called back after the fire rekindled.

At this point, there is no word on a cause.