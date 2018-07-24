Food delivery service expanding operations to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – A national restaurant delivery service announced that it is going to expand its reach to Oklahoma.

Bite Squad announced on Tuesday that it has purchased Arrowhead Delivery to expand its services to Lawton.

The new service will allow Lawton residents to get food from over 20 Lawton-area restaurants.

“We’re thrilled to be launching in Lawton, our first delivery area in Oklahoma,” said Bite Squad co-founder and CEO Kian Salehi. “The area offers a wide variety of cuisines, from barbecue to authentic Mexican to go-to favorites like Italian, Thai, sushi, classic American and more. We’re excited to offer delivery from the area’s best restaurants.”

Bite Squad will deliver from the following:

S&B’s Burger Joint

Back Porch Draft House

Wayne’s Drive Inn

Bella Roma Italiano Ristorante

Gangnam Style Korean BBQ

Salas Urban Cantina

Top Notch Texas BBQ

McKenzie Burger Garage

Applebee’s

Church’s Chicken

Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Delivery is available within a seven mile radius of participating restaurants.

“Arrowhead Delivery customers can expect the same great service, but with the added benefit of our advancing technology,” said Salehi. “Our delivery model helps ensure that customers’ food arrives in the best possible condition.”

The service launches on Wednesday, July 25. Delivery fees start at $2.99.