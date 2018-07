× Former Sooner Baker Mayfield Signs First NFL Contract

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield signed his first NFL contract on Tuesday night, signing with the Cleveland Browns the night before training camp starts for the Browns.

Mayfield’s deal is reportedly for four years, with almost $33 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of nearly $22 million.

Mayfield was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but is expected to be the backup at quarterback for the Browns to Tyrod Taylor.