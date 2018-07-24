Group seeking to build large mixed-use development near Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Big changes could be coming to a busy shopping district in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, a development group is hoping to rezone property between N.W. Expressway and N.W. 50th St., just west of Pennsylvania Ave.

Over the past several years, Veritas Development has acquired almost 12 acres in the area by purchasing the former Salvation Army property, Penn Park and Registry building and several homes.

OKCTalk reports that the buildings will all be demolished to reroute N.W. 50th St. to the south.

Following the street construction, developers would create a five-story building for retail space, restaurants, offices and apartments.

At this point, developers are working with nearby homeowners to rezone the properties.

The area around Penn Square Mall has seen a lot of development in the past several years.

Recently, The Container Store rezoned the area to the northwest of the mall in order to build its latest store.

The store is expected to open to the public in September.