Guthrie police searching for endangered child

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A search is underway for a child in danger, according to the Guthrie Police Department.

On Saturday, officers responded to a welfare check on a 2-year-old at a house in the 1000 block of S. Hazel – when a woman took the child and left out the back door into a wooded area.

Rotting food, maggots and both human and animal feces were found inside the house. It also did not have electricity or running water.

Police said the woman is Sacy Daw Stegall, describing her as white, 5’4 and weighing 129 pounds. She has an outstanding Logan County warrant.

A man, Christopher Dean Thompson, is also believed to have been in the house at the time, leaving with Stegall and the child.

If you have information on the whereabouts of any of the three, call Guthrie police at 405-282-3535.