I-35 bandit strikes twice on Monday night

EDMOND, Okla. - An I-35 travel hotel and a popular Edmond restaurant have fallen victim to armed robberies on Monday night. Now, police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

"It definitely caught the bartender off guard. You see him come straight in from that east side entrance of the bar, points the gun immediately and gets the cash," said Jenny Wagnon of the Edmond Police Department.

Edmond police described the scary scene for employees at the Edmond Buffalo Wild Wings off I-35 just before midnight on Monday.

"You can see, from the pictures and the video, that the suspect comes in, he hops over the patio, the little retaining wall and comes in the south side door," Wagnon said.

The suspect goes straight for the bar, points a gun at the bartender and demands cash from the register.

But, he also does something a bit unusual. The suspect uses a company security card to access the drawer.

"He actually uses that card himself, and opens the drawer and gets the cash; the whole time, the bartender is at gunpoint," Wagnon said.

Using the card makes police think the man might have been "casing the joint" in the hours or days prior to his armed robbery. The video surveillance from the restaurant is being analyzed.

Edmond officials are also working with Oklahoma City police because a suspect fitting the man's description held up the hotel at NE 122nd and I-35 just before the Buffalo Wild Wings robbery.